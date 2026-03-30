<p>The Congress leadership plans to settle the festering power tussle in Karnataka by inviting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to Delhi for discussions with Rahul Gandhi sometime in the middle of May. </p>.<p>Sources told DH that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, recently discussed the matter with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders, and it was decided that the CM and Dy CM would be called to Delhi after the five-state elections. </p>.<p>Leaders involved in discussions have sought to impress upon the Congress high command to resolve the issue without further delay.</p>.<p>Though Rahul had initially planned to call both leaders to Delhi in early March, the meeting was postponed as the Congress leadership got busy with electioneering and the Budget session of Parliament. </p>.<p>Among the senior leaders, Karnataka warhorse Kharge seems to be of the view that confusion on leadership change needs to end soon to give more clarity to state leaders and party workers who would now be gearing up for the next Assembly polls.</p>.<p>The party wants to end the confusion before the local body polls, sources said. </p>.<p>The party high command has two broad options. "If the party asks Siddaramaiah to step down, more of his loyalists will be inducted into the Cabinet and he will be rewarded with a senior position in the party. If the party allows Siddaramaiah to continue, then Shivakumar's followers will get preference in the reshuffle. </p>.<p>"To placate Shivakumar, the party may assure him that he would be made CM if the Congress comes to power in the 2028 Assembly polls," a top party leader told DH. </p>.<p>If Siddaramaiah is removed, his successor, whether its is D K Shivkumar or someone else, will be decided by Rahul Gandhi, sources added.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah has already told the party top brass that, in the event of his removal, he would prefer to back Dalit leader and Home Minister G Parameshwara as the next chief minister.</p>