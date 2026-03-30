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Karnataka power tussle: Rahul Gandhi may call Siddaramaiah, DKS to Delhi for settlement

Congress aims to put a lid on festering power tussle between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar soon.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 23:08 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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