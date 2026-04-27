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Karnataka power tussle | Satish Jarkiholi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Surjewala in Delhi

'I met both Kharge and Surjewala and requested them to clarify the rumours about a change of leadership in the state.'
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:08 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahRandeep Surjewalasatish jarkiholi

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