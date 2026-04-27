<p>New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/satish-jarkiholi">Satish Jarkiholi</a> on Monday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary (in-charge of Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala here and requested them to address the speculation regarding a possible leadership change in the state.</p><p>“I met both Kharge and Surjewala and requested them to clarify the rumours about a change of leadership in the state,” Jarkiholi told reporters.</p>.Karnataka power tussle: Rahul Gandhi may call Siddaramaiah, DKS to Delhi for settlement.<p>Jarkiholi, considered a close associate of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, stated that continued uncertainty could affect the party and the government in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Jarkiholi, who was aspiring to became Congress state unit president, had previously met senior Congress leaders on several occasions to request their intervention in the matter.</p><p>His meeting with Kharge took place days after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held a discussion lasting over an hour with Congress President here.</p>