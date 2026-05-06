<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he would visit New Delhi only when he is “called” by the Congress high command.</p>.<p>On speculations over his visit to Delhi post bypoll results, to discuss the alleged power transfer, Siddaramaiah said, “I will go to Delhi when the high command asks me to.”</p>.<p>When reporters asked about MLAs going to Delhi seeking cabinet berths and to support Mallikarjun Kharge for the chief minister’s post, Siddaramaiah said, “I am not aware of it. Ask people going to Delhi. Everyone is free to express their opinion. Also, nothing wrong if people are aspiring to be a minister.”</p>.Karnataka power tussle | Congress' Rayareddi bats for Siddaramaiah, says not right time for CM change.<p>Attributing the party’s win in bypolls to people’s appreciation of the Congress government’s programmes, the CM said, “Congress walks the talk. Guarantee schemes have helped us win. We have won five bypolls till now. BJP campaigned saying bypolls are a referendum to the 2028 elections. So, Congress will in 2028 too.”</p>.<p>When reporters pointed out Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) wresting Muslim votes in Davangere South, Siddaramaiah said, “Last time too, Muslims had voted for independents. This time, they have voted a little more for the SDPI. Out of 56,000 Muslim votes, Congress has bagged 35,000 votes. The party will inquire into where we faltered and how we lost the votes. The party will take action.”</p>.<p>He also justified the disciplinary action taken by the party against MLCs Abdul Jabbar (who was expelled) and Nasir Ahmed (removed as CM’s political secretary) citing “anti-party” activities. On the largescale deletion of names in the voters’ list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, Siddaramaiah assured that his government would not give an opportunity (to the Election Commission) to delete the names of genuine voters.</p>.<p>“We will not allow anybody to be targeted and their names to be deleted. The process should be impartial,” he added.</p>