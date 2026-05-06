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Karnataka power tussle| Will go to Delhi only when high command calls me: CM Siddaramaiah

'We will not allow anybody to be targeted and their names to be deleted. The process should be impartial.'
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 00:06 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 00:06 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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