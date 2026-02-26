Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Pre-schools’ body wants new rules simplified, re-drafted

The new regulations require even those institutions functioning out of homes in residential areas to meet the 30-year lease rule.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 22:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 22:56 IST
Karnataka Newsschool

Follow us on :

Follow Us