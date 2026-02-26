<p>The new regulations put in place for pre-schools could potentially lead to 4.5 lakh women being rendered unemployed, and could possibly result in the closure of 25,000 pre-schools across the state, warned Karnataka Council of Pre-Schools, which has sought the Minister of School Education and Literacy’s intervention to simplify and re-draft the rules.</p>.<p>Interacting with reporters on Wednesday, representatives of the council urged the state government to keep the rules in abeyance. The mandated enforcement of the new rules was ‘impossible’ said the council representatives. “If the regulations are not immediately re-drafted, it could trigger an unprecedented socio-economic crisis, leaving large numbers of women unemployed, and in turn, leaving millions of families clutching a crushing financial burden,” said the council’s members.</p>.Karnataka: Teacher takes gold from class 10 boy with exam help promise.<p>The new regulations require even those institutions functioning out of homes in residential areas to meet the 30-year lease rule. Pruthvi Banavasi, the council secretary, said, “No landlord in the market will ever fulfil this demand, thereby making it impossible for 90 per cent of the schools to function. The other rule requiring each classroom to be spread across an area of at least 18ftX20ft too is impractical since it ignores the secure and homely environment that pre-schools in residential areas provide.”</p>