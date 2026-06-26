Karnataka: Principal secy on leave, engineering seat matrix to be delayed further

<p>Bengaluru: Even a week after the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) resumed the counselling process for professional courses by allowing option entry with the available draft seat matrix, there is no communication from the government about the final seat matrix for engineering courses.</p>.<p>As per schedule, KEA is planning to announce mock seat allotment on July 6 and it is possible only if it gets the final seat matrix. </p>.<p>According to sources in the higher education department, senior bureaucrat Tulasi Maddineni, who was recently appointed principal secretary to the department, is on leave till June 30. Apparently she has not handed over charge to anyone.</p>.<p>As informed by sources, in the absence of the principal secretary, it is not possible to get the final seat matrix approved by the minister concerned. The higher education portfolio is currently with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the seat matrix has to be approved by the him.</p>.<p>Not just undergraduate (UG) engineering, KEA is waiting for seat matrix of architecture courses and MTech courses too.</p>.<p>“The higher education department has to also send details of surrendered seats in private engineering colleges and universities, which we will add to the pool of engineering seats,” said an official source from KEA.</p>.<p>As shared by KEA officials, seat matrixes of both UG engineering and MTech are important.</p>.<p>“We planned separate counseling for MTech courses to avoid inconvenience to students as private colleges and universities admit students under private quota seats fast and commence classes,” sources said.</p>.<p>KEA authorities said if the final seat matrix is delayed more, counselling will be delayed further.</p>.<p>“This year, the government announced that it will conduct counselling without waiting for NEET results. But now, it looks like by the time we receive the seat matrix, NEET results will be out,” the sources said.</p>