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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Principal secy on leave, engineering seat matrix to be delayed further

KEA authorities said if the final seat matrix is delayed more, counselling will be delayed further.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka Newsengineering seats

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