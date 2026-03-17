<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: School Education and Literacy Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhu-bangarappa">Madhu Bangarappa</a> informed the Council on Monday that the process to recruit 15,000 teachers will be taken up, and priority will be given to recruitment of physical education teachers. </p>.<p>Replying to a question by BJP's Chidanandagowda, who pointed out that physical education teachers had not been recruited for several years now. "Mass drills that used to be conducted on Saturdays are no longer happening at schools, and it is reported that moral education will be taught during physical education periods," he said.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises to fulfil demands of teachers in phased manner.<p>Chairman Basavaraj Horatti also questioned the government why moral education is being taught during physical education periods? He suggested that moral education should be taught in a separate period. </p>.<p>Responding to it, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that in the state, 3,361 posts of PE teachers in primary schools and 1,841 posts in high schools are vacant. He assured that in the upcoming recruitment of 15,000 teachers, priority will be given to PE teachers.</p>.<p>He clarified that moral education is not being taught during physical education periods. "Directions have been issued to allocate a separate period for moral education," he mentioned.</p>