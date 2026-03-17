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Karnataka: Priority for PE teachers in recruitment, says Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Chairman Basavaraj Horatti also questioned the government why moral education is being taught during physical education periods?
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:44 IST
Karnataka NewsMadhu Bangarappateachers

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