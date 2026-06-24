Karnataka | Private firm in power supply: Bescom files objection with KERC

<p>Bengaluru: Opposing the entry of Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) into power distribution sector, Bescom has filed a formal objection with Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). </p>.<p>According to sources, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bescom">Bescom </a>has pointed out that TPCL’s application lacks clarity on establishment of a dedicated distribution network which is mandatory according to Electricity Act, 2003.</p>.<p>Bescom has opined that allowing TPCL to operate will affect operations of Bescom adversely.</p>.<p>It has prepared a resource adequacy plan and entered into long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to meet the demand. Entry of a new distribution company means that these purchases might have no consumers.</p>.BESCOM, KPTCL employees protest against power sector privatisation in Karnataka's Tumakuru\n.<p>“Many consumers might migrate to new private company and this will affect our operations. Also, we are told that TPCL plans to operate by making short term market purchases, unlike Bescom which enters into long-term PPAs,” one of the sources said.</p>.<p>The biggest concern that Bescom has raised is regarding cherry-picking of consumers as against Bescom which has social obligations to serve all categories of consumers.</p>.<p>“It is obvious that private companies will eye for areas with industrial and high-value consumers. If these consumers shift to private companies, Bescom will be left with low-value consumers,” a source privy of the objection filed by Bescom said.</p>.<p>The KERC will now consider all objections and allow Tata Power Company to reply to these objections. The decision to award a license will be taken only after the response and any further communications. </p>.<p>The entry of private companies to the sector has been widely opposed by various sectors, including farmers. </p>.Lokayukta raids KHB, BESCOM officials in Bengaluru; assets worth Rs 11 crore unearthed.<p>Federation of Karnataka Electricity Board Employees’ Unions had stated that privatisation was an anti-employee move and was against the interests of citizens. </p>.<p>They had opined that it will result in job losses for government employees and the move could derail welfare schemes like Gruha Jyothi and subsidy for agriculture pumpsets announced by the government for the poor and farmers.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors Association has said that there are close to 69,000 licensed electrical contractors in state and 70% of them might lose their jobs if TPCL enters the market.</p>