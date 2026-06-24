Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka | Private firm in power supply: Bescom files objection with KERC

Bescom has opined that allowing TPCL to operate will affect operations of Bescom adversely.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsBESCOMKERC

Follow us on :

Follow Us