Karnataka: Private schools aghast after 'steep hike' in textbook rates post indent

<p>Bengaluru: The private unaided schools affiliated to the state board have alleged that the Karnataka textbook society (KTBS) had effected a steep hike in prices of textbooks for 2026-27. The schools said that the increase was almost 50% for some titles.</p>.<p>Recently, the department of school education and literacy had asked the private state board schools to submit indents for the textbooks. The schools, which submitted the indents, were shocked looking at the rise in prices. </p>.<p>Some of the books for which the prices have been increased are: class 3 environmental studies (Rs 22 to Rs 45, mathematics in English part 2 for class 2 (Rs 25 to Rs 51). </p>.<p>The book for class 1 (Mathematics) NCERT English part 1 and 2 are costlier by by Rs 6 and Rs 3, respectively.</p>.<p>The prices of the textbooks for Hindustani and Carnatic music have been hiked for almost all levels from class 1 to 5.</p>.<p>For example, the cost of the Santoor part 1 (NCERT) textbook for class 4 is revised from Rs 31 to Rs 51. The Mridang textbook for class 1 has seen a price rise from Rs 42 to Rs 60.</p>.<p>Raising objections to this, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, "We are not in a position to charge extra for students as we have already shared book prices with parents. Why can't the government release the price list (when it has decided to effect a hike), before calling for indents from the schools".</p>.<p>The Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools has submitted a representation to the commissioner for department of school education and literacy, raising objections to the price rise after the indents were submitted.</p>.<p>"Textbook prices are notified at the time of inviting indents and schools place indents and remit advance payments based on the notified rates. But, at the time of delivery, prices are increased by 10% to 15%," it complained.</p>.<p>The organisation has demanded for the certified copy of the government order approving revised textbook rates and detailed cost analysis justifying escalation each academic year.</p>.<p>"Clarification is sought on statutory authority permitting retrospective revision and immediate direction restraining application of revised rates to already confirmed indents. We have also demanded for publication of transparent price fixation policy in future," said Prabhakar Urs, general secretary of the organisation.</p>.<p>However, denying the price hike, KTBS managing director M P Madegowda said that the Society had not yet finalised the prices.</p>.<p>"The rates are still in negotiation stage. The schools might have accessed rates quoted by the printers and got confused that they are the final rates," he clarified.</p>.<p>"This year, we have asked schools to remit 25% of the rates advance as against 10% earlier. This is to avoid books going waste after printing," Madegowda said.</p>