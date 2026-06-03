<p class="bodytext">Children of four former Congress chief ministers, including caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra, are in race for berths in the new Cabinet. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The other three are former chief minister S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa, Dharam Singh’s son Ajay Singh and R Gundu Rao’s son Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Madhu was a minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, with the important School Education and Literacy portfolio and is trying his best for a place in the new ministry. </p>.<p class="bodytext">However, as the Congress high command has reportedly decided to induct senior MLC B K Hariprasad, who belongs to the Ediga community like Madhu, the latter’s chances of entering the Cabinet are less. </p>.Karnataka: Lobby for ministerial berths; Mysuru region hopes for good representation.<p class="bodytext">Congress sources said the high command was in favour of Ajay Singh. A 4-time MLA, he missed the bus previously because of two other legislators Priyank Kharge and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, from same district (Kalaburagi).</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This time he has high chances of entering the Cabinet, considering his seniority,” said the sources. But there are two more senior legislators lobbying - Aland MLA B R PAtil and Allama Prabhu Patil.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Kalaburagi North MLA Khaneez Fatima too is trying her luck and she even met high command leaders in Delhi recently,” sources said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When it comes to caste combinations there is no threat to Dinesh Gundu Rao, but given the aspirants from Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, he faces tough competition.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The path is actually easy and clear for Yathindra as the high command has already assured him and his father of giving him a prominent portfolio. Yathindra has expressed interest in medical education and social welfare portfolios,” sources said.</p>