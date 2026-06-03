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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Progeny of 4 ex-CMs in race for berths

Congress high command has reportedly decided to induct senior MLC B K Hariprasad, who belongs to the Ediga community like Madhu, the latter’s chances of entering the Cabinet are less.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 22:05 IST
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Ajay Singh
Ajay Singh
U T Khader
U T Khader
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Published 02 June 2026, 22:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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