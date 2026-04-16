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Karnataka protests against ‘arbitrary’ deletion of voter names in SIR exercise

Protests took place in many districts, including Bengaluru, Bidar, Kodagu, Udupi, Mysuru, Raichur, Vijayanagar, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Tumakuru
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:59 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 21:59 IST
Karnatakaspecial intensive revision

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