Karnataka provides 50% concession to green energy OA consumers

Bengaluru: Open access (OA) consumers of green energy can now rejoice as Karnataka has halved the additional surcharge levied on them from Rs 1.40 to Rs 0.70 per unit for the financial year 2023-24.

All other open access consumers are to pay an additional surcharge at Rs 1.40 per unit.

Earlier this year, in May, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had deemed all open access transactions to be levied an additional surcharge of Rs 1.48 per unit, which was challenged in the High Court by independent power producers who drew upon renewable energy sources for producing electricity.

They argued that, since they already pay their fixed charges, an additional surcharge must not be collected according to the Central Government Rules, 2022 and the KERC Green Energy Open Access Regulations, 2022. They added that a high additional surcharge would encourage industries to bank on fossil fuel energy sources and that the methodology adopted to determine these charges were inconsistent with the Commission earlier approaches.