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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Public exams may return for class 7 or 8 from this year

For this, the government is amending the Right to Education (RTE) rules based on the Centre’s decision in 2019.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:06 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakapublic exams

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