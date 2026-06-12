Karnataka: Public exams may return for class 7 or 8 from this year

<p>Bengaluru: The department of school education and literacy is planning a fresh attempt to introduce board/public exams for class 7 or 8 from the current academic year.</p>.<p>The department has taken the decision considering the poor learning outcomes of students. If private schools raise objections, it will be implemented for government and aided schools, department officials said.</p>.<p>For this, the government is amending the Right to Education (RTE) rules based on the Centre’s decision in 2019, scrapping no detention policy and empowering states to conduct exams for classes 5 and 8.</p>.Karnataka HC directs school to offer reinstatement with accommodation to teacher disabled while saving student.<p>This move by the department comes two years after the Supreme Court disallowed the government’s plan to hold board exams for summative assessment of students in classes 5, 8 and 9. A similar attempt in 2019-20 failed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>As explained by officials, conducting exams will help students perform better in class 10.</p>.<p>“Not just students, there is a need to instil seriousness in teachers too. Several surveys revealed that both students and teachers are not serious as there is no exam or detention,” an official said. </p>.<p>In fact, this is one of the demands of the Karnataka State High School Assistant Masters <br>Association.</p>.<p>The association expressed on various occasions the need to filter students at the class 7, based on their learning level.</p>.<p>“In some cases, we are teaching alphabets instead of lessons at class 8. This is affecting results of government schools in SSLC. We urge the government to even allow detention along with exams,” said a representative of the association.</p>.<p>The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has also welcomed the plan and urged the department to detain under-performing students after exams.</p>.<p><strong>The plan</strong></p>.<p>As per information available, question papers will be prepared by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board and evaluation will be done at district level. Those lagging behind will be enlisted for bridge course during summer vacation, followed by another exam before moving to next grade.</p>.<p><strong>What 2019 amendment says?</strong></p>.<p>If a student fails, re-examination has to be conducted and state governments are authorised to decide whether the school should hold back the child in class 5 or class 8 after the exam. </p>.<p>The original no-detention policy was implemented to prevent students from dropping out due to stigma of failing.</p>.<p>The 2019 amendment to the RTE Act was introduced to restore accountability and improve student learning outcomes. If a child fails the initial exam, the school must provide additional instruction and conduct re-examination within two months of the results.</p>