Karnataka public schools will have arts, music teachers: Madhu

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said on Friday that the state government will establish 500-600 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) by March 2024.
Inaugurating ‘Never-the-less’, a two-day national conference on enabling inclusive educational spaces for children with disabilities in India organised by Fourth Wave Foundation, in association with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), Madhu said that the aim of the government is to establish at least 2,000 KPS and in the first phase 500 to 600 will be ready by March 2024.
As explained by the minister, the proposed schools will be unique and on par with the private schools. “These schools will have the facilities that are available in the private schools. There will be specialised teachers for art, music and physical education, along with the regular subject teachers,” said the minister.
At the event, a journal titled ‘Enhancing Inclusive Learning Spaces for Children with Disabilities’ was released.