Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024: Hubballi girl aces science stream without relying on private tuitions

Becoming a doctor is the goal of A Vidyalakshmi, a student of Vidyaniketan PU science college in Hubballi, who stood first in the state in the science stream of the II PU exams.

She has scored 100 marks each in five subjects and 98 in one subject (Hindi), with an overall score of 598 marks.

She did not attend private tuitions outside college, which conducts mock examinations twice every week.