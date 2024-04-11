Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024: Hubballi girl aces science stream without relying on private tuitions

Becoming a doctor is the goal of A Vidyalakshmi, a student of Vidyaniketan PU science college in Hubballi, who stood first in the state in the science stream of the II PU exams.
She has scored 100 marks each in five subjects and 98 in one subject (Hindi), with an overall score of 598 marks.
She did not attend private tuitions outside college, which conducts mock examinations twice every week.
“I didn’t expect the first rank. After college hours, I used to study for over four hours daily at home, while my study duration was 17 hours on holidays. I never missed any class and examination. Support from faculty and parents is behind my success,” said Vidyalakshmi.
She is the daughter of S Akhileshwar from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, who is an engineer at the diesel loco shed of South Western Railway (SWR) in Hubballi since 2002. Her mother A Kritika is a homemaker.
Vidyalakshmi is now preparing for NEET. “Nobody in our family has become a doctor. I want to pursue MBBS and later specialise in cardiology. My parents also want the same,” she said.
The management of Chougala Education Society, which runs Vidyaniketan PU Science College, on Wednesday presented a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Vidyalakshmi. The college has bagged first rank in the state for the first time.
(Published 10 April 2024, 23:09 IST)