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Karnataka: Puttur student turns summer break into nature project, authors ‘Tiny Wild Flower’

After photographing the flowers, she began collecting information about them, including their family, habitat, common names, and other scientific details, which she carefully documented.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 18:03 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 18:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPuttur

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