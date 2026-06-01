<p>Mangaluru: Aaradhya S Alva, a Class 10 student of St Victors Girls High School, Puttur has put her two-month summer vacation to fruitful use by immersing herself in nature. The result is a book titled "Tiny Wild Flower," which will be released in the presence of her school teachers on World Environment Day, June 5.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Aaradhya said, “While thinking about how to make the most of this year’s two-month summer vacation, I came up with the idea of creating a unique documentation project related to nature. That thought led me into hills, fields, and the lush green surroundings of my home. With a mobile camera in hand, I stepped into nature and gradually discovered the fascinating world of countless tiny wildflowers that often go unnoticed. Though small in size, they possess remarkable beauty, enhanced by their vibrant colour combinations.”</p><p>After photographing the flowers, she began collecting information about them, including their family, habitat, common names, and other scientific details, which she carefully documented.</p>.<p>“Each photograph was prepared in high resolution, and I also used AI tool to create an attractive design,” she said.</p><p>Aaradhya realised that these tiny flowers, often overlooked by people, play an indispensable role in the ecosystem and occupy a unique place in nature. She documented and explored the beauty of around 21 species of wildflowers.</p><p>“I am planning to bring out another book on wildflowers during the rainy season,” she added.</p><p>Aaradhya also acknowledged the support of her younger brother Ahan Alva. “My brother often accompanied me as I explored the surroundings in search of wildflowers,” she said.</p>.<p>Her father, Vivek Alva, said, “We need to encourage children to engage with nature and appreciate the small wonders that exist around us. Parents should provide meaningful activities during holidays instead of allowing children to spend excessive time on screens. This project on tiny wildflowers also helped Aaradhya develop additional skills in graphic design.”</p><p>Aaradhya’s mother, Smitha V Alva, is a Botany lecturer at St Philomena Degree College, Puttur.</p>