Karnataka pvt school body opposes board exams for Classes 5,8,9,11

Bengaluru: The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association Karnataka has raised objections for the state government’s decision to conduct board exams for state board schools for classes 5,8,9 and 11.
In a statement released to media, the association has said that no such practice was followed by the other boards.
“This kind of policies will compel parents to remove kids from state board schools and admit to central boards,” stated Lokesh Talikatte president of the association.
He further said that the Congress had objected to this policy when BJP was in power, but now the government of the same party was implementing the system. “This is a disaster that Congress government is implementing the policy which it had opposed when BJP was in power,” he added.