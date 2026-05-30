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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Rail dream sparks another fight over Western Ghats

Speaking to DH, MP B Y Raghavendra said, “There is a long-standing need for a rail link between the Malnad and the coastal region.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:19 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:19 IST
Karnataka NewsshivamoggaWestern Ghats

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