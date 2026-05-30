Karnataka: Rail dream sparks another fight over Western Ghats

<p>Shivamogga: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna had recently announced that the railways will construct a railway line between Shivamogga and Mangaluru via Sringeri. This issue has become a debatable topic, as it has to pass through the Western Ghats at a time when people are already opposing the new projects proposed in the region.</p>.<p>However, MP B Y Raghavendra vows to execute the project, citing it would pave the way for the development of the tourism and industrial sectors of Malnad and the coastal regions of Karnataka.</p>.Western Ghats conservationists cry alarm as govt pushes to divert two rivers in Karnataka.<p>Speaking to DH, MP said, “There is a long-standing need for a rail link between the Malnad and the coastal region. This will be the best opportunity to achieve this goal. A tender is expected to be invited soon to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Only then can the route be finalised.”</p>.<p><strong>‘Ghats important’</strong></p>.<p>He admitted that conservation of the Western Ghats is equally important. “The government also has the duty of providing basic facilities. Development and conservation of the forest must go hand in hand,” he opined.</p>.<p>“The Centre has approved the preparation of the Final Location Survey (FLS) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the new railway line, Shivamogga-Sringeri-Mangaluru. This has been a dream of the people of Malnad for decades, and the Railway Department is preparing to call for tenders soon,” he added.</p>.<p>Recently, in a press release, the MP stated that the proposed rail line is estimated to cost Rs 3,300 crore, covering a distance of 332 km, benefitting the people of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Haveri and Chitradurga districts. This line is expected to connect Hosanagar, Thirthahalli, Sringeri and Karkala taluks.</p>.<p><strong>Opposition to project</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, the proposal has drawn criticism from environmental activists. Slamming the proposed project, environmental activist Nagaraj Koove said that an attempt is being made to project the proposed railway line as ‘Green Rail’. “Does it mean a rail that destroys the forest? The Sringeri railway line is a new addition to the series of projects that are causing irreparable damage to the Western Ghats. Whichever route it takes, it must pass through the Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Kudremukh National Park. Lakhs of trees will be cut down here, and biodiversity will be destroyed,” he said.</p>.<p>He also warned that disruption of wildlife habitats could intensify human-wildlife <br>conflict, which is already a concern in the region. Such projects will definitely take the conflict to the extreme, he cautioned.</p>.<p><strong>Activist says new rail is unnecessary</strong></p>.<p>Questioning the need for another new railway line in Western Ghats, State Western Ghat Task Force former chairperson Ananth Hegde Ashisara said that there is already a railway line between Sakleshpur and Dakshina Kannada that connects the Malnad region with the coastal region. Besides, the Hubballi-Ankola railway project is also in the pipeline. So, there was no need for another railway line connecting Malnad with the coastal region, he opined.</p>.Karnataka: Greens alert as projects galore may consume countless trees.<p>“Landslide incidents are already reported in the Malnad region, and the destruction of the forest in the name of development would only cause irreparable damage not only to the Western Ghats but also to the people of the Malnad region. The lives of Malnad people would be at risk,” he remarked. </p>.<p>Referring to development, he said the government implements development projects for the benefit of the people. Under such circumstances, there is no need to implement the project at the cost of the lives of the people. Western Ghats, too, have their own importance. Therefore, it is the duty of each member of the civilised society to conserve the Western Ghats, he added. </p>