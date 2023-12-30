Karnataka Railway police seize 60 kg of ganja worth Rs 60.01 lakh; seven arrested

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Railway Police have arrested seven people for smuggling nearly 61 kg of ganja worth Rs 60.01 lakh into the city and the state via rail route as it gears up to celebrate New Year, officials said Saturday. The Railway police began the special drive on December 22 and set up teams to crack down on smugglers.

The seven arrested are Nithyanand Das, 27, from Odisha; Rajesh Das, 25, from Tripura; Amarjit Kumar, 23, from Bihar; Nikesh Rana, 23, from Odisha; Jalandhar Kanwar, 18, from Odisha; Bykunta Kanwar, 20, from Odisha; and Sagar Kanwar, 19, from Odisha.