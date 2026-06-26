Karnataka: Rare small Indian civet found dead in road mishap

<p>Hungund: A small Indian civet (Punugu Bekku), a rare nocturnal species, was found dead in a road accident near Hirehalla close to the outskirts of Chittawadagi village in the taluk in the early hours of Thursday.</p>.<p>The presence of this rare animal, usually found in the forests and dense vegetation of the Western Ghats, has surprised locals in the area.</p>.<p>The civet is typically seen in burrows, between rocks or in bushes along streams. It is a nocturnal animal that hides during the day and comes out at night in search of food, said village elder Shivananda Karpadi.</p>.<p>The animal has a brown body with long black stripes on its back, spots on its sides, black rings along the tail, and relatively large ears with a small snout.</p>.<p>Animal lover Nagaraj Nadagouda urged forest officials to create awareness in rural areas about such rare and endangered species.</p>