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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Rare small Indian civet found dead in road mishap

The presence of this rare animal, usually found in the forests and dense vegetation of the Western Ghats, has surprised locals in the area.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:31 IST
Karnataka Newscivet catRoad mishap

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