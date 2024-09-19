Karnataka reconsiders sanction to Goa-Tamnar line

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, stating that Karnataka had reconsidered its decision on the Goa-Tamnar powerline.

Noting that Goa had objected to the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project despite minimum disruption to wildlife, Siddaramaiah said the state would not give its consent to the Goa-Tamnar project till the prime minister intervened and ensured that the Kalasa project receives the necessary wildlife clearances at the earliest.

"In his letter dated 1/8/2024, the prime minister had assured me that instead of 72,817 trees, only 13,954 trees would be cut. Although cutting any trees in eco-sensitive zones is not desirable, in the interest of national development, Karnataka was ready to give its approval in principle."