Karnataka reconsiders sanction to Goa-Tamnar line

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, stating that Karnataka had reconsidered its decision on the Goa-Tamnar powerline.
Noting that Goa had objected to the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project despite minimum disruption to wildlife, Siddaramaiah said the state would not give its consent to the Goa-Tamnar project till the prime minister intervened and ensured that the Kalasa project receives the necessary wildlife clearances at the earliest.
"In his letter dated 1/8/2024, the prime minister had assured me that instead of 72,817 trees, only 13,954 trees would be cut. Although cutting any trees in eco-sensitive zones is not desirable, in the interest of national development, Karnataka was ready to give its approval in principle."
"The state government had submitted pre-feasibility report of Kalasa - Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme to the CWC on 16/6/2022 for clearances. However, till date, the national board for wildlife, which you chair, has not given the necessary clearance," Siddaramaiah added.
The chief minister lamented the "illegal" order by Goa chief wildlife warden had restricted Karnataka from undertaking any activities in the Kalasa Banduri project.
He said Karnataka had challenged the said order in the Supreme Court. "While the standing Committee of the NBWL had deferred the proposal saying it was sub-judice, the same committee had recommended the Goa part of the Goa-Tamnar transmission line for wildlife clearance," Siddaramaiah added.
Published 18 September 2024, 22:23 IST