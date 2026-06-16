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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka records 21% deficit in rainfall since June 1; water levels in 14 reservoirs at 23% of capacity

Between June 1 and 15, the state received 67 mm rainfall against the normal 85.5 mm, leaving a shortfall of 18.5 mm.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:09 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonKarnataka

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