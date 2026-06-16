Karnataka records 21% deficit in rainfall since June 1; water levels in 14 reservoirs at 23% of capacity

<p>Hubballi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> has recorded a 21 per cent deficit in rainfall since June 1, with the Coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions worst affected as they reported 41 per cent and 36 per cent deficit, respectively. </p>.<p>This year, the Indian Meteorological Department announced the onset of monsoon over parts of Karnataka on June 4.</p>.<p>Between June 1 and 15, the state received 67 mm rainfall against the normal 85.5 mm, leaving a shortfall of 18.5 mm.</p>.After prolonged break, rains return to Karnataka's coastal districts.<p>The scanty rainfall and high temperatures are resulting in fast depletion of water at 14 major reservoirs in the state. Against their total 896-tmc-ft storage capacity, these reservoirs had only 206 tmc ft water on June 15.</p>.<p>During the last monsoon, Karnataka had witnessed rainfall deficit in the first 10 days. However, the rains picked up later and the state registered a normal monsoon year, with 882 mm of rainfall against the normal of 852 mm.</p>.<p>This year, however, scientists at the IMD feel the situation may not be the same as the region is currently witnessing “very, very weak monsoon winds”.</p>.Worst rainfall in a decade? IMD announces arrival of El Nino, warns of strong conditions .<p>Due to the El Nino effect, the IMD has already announced that India could witness a deficit rainfall year (below 90 per cent of the normal).</p>.<p>IMD’s Bengaluru head N Puviarasan said Karnataka is currently receiving warm northerly and north easterly winds.</p>.<p>“There is hardly any depression activity over the Arabian Sea that could have resulted in rain in Karnataka. It would be too early to predict if the state could face a drought-like situation. but there are multiple indications to suggest that the state would receive deficit rainfall this year.”</p>.<p>Nearly 82 per cent of Karnataka is experiencing temperatures between 30°C and 36°C.</p>.<p>According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, parts of Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 38°C and 40.5°C on June 15.</p>.<p>Puviarasan said most of the North Karnataka districts have not received rains for the last three-four days and as there are clear skies, the temperatures in the region remain similar to that during the summer.</p>.<p>With regards to water level in reservoirs, the four in the Cauvery basin had only 34 tmc ft against the cumulative capacity of 115 tmc ft. On June 15 last year, these reservoirs had a storage of 77 tmc ft.</p>.<p>In the Krishna basin, the six reservoirs have a storage of 94 tmc ft against their total capacity of 423 tmc ft.</p>.<p>Revenue Department (Disaster Management) Commissioner Manoj Kumar Meena said reservoir levels stood at 23 per cent of their total capacity.</p>.<p>“The inflow to these reservoirs is also low compared to last year. The state will prioritise the stored water for drinking purposes,” he said. Regarding the fear of a drought-like situation, he said the state will take a call in the first week of July after looking at the storage levels in reservoirs. </p>.<p>The state has already put in place the contingency plans and all departments, including agriculture, have been asked to follow the plans. “The state has experience of mitigating drought-like situations, as there have been cycles of drought and normal years in the last 10 years,” he said. </p>