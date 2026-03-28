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Karnataka: Recover 444-acre forest land from IAF, Environment minister Khandre tells officials

He said Ashoka had raised the matter of IAF encroaching upon the “reserved forest” in the Legislative Assembly on March 23.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:10 IST
KarnatakaIAFEshwar Khandre

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