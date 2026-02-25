Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka recruitment: AKSSA asks govt to issue notification in a week

Shaken by the protest by Gen-Z, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that 40,000 posts would be filled up, though he did not respond to previous protests and meetings.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 17:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 17:33 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us