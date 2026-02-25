<p>Hubballi: A day after leading a massive protest by government job aspirants in Dharwad, the All Karnataka State Students' Association (AKSSA) has given an ultimatum to the government to issue the calendar of events for the recruitment of 56,000 posts 'approved' by the Finance Department within a week, failing which it threatened that thousands of job aspirants will take out a padayatra from Dharwad to Bengaluru.</p><p>"A decision for recruitment should be taken in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday. If the calendar of events for the recruitment is not issued within a week, a massive padayatra will be taken out. As the reservation matter is before the court, the government can file an interlocutory application to recruit 94 per cent of vacant posts now, leaving 6 per cent of posts for recruitment after the court's decision," said AKSSA president Kanthkumar.</p>.Ranji Trophy | The other 'Kashmir story': How J&K rose from scam to summit in Hubballi.<p>He also charged that this government did not fill up even 5,000 posts and gave only false statements. Central government is recruiting through SSC and UPSC, but the number of vacancies in the state government has reached 2.80 lakh, causing serious hardships for job aspirants, Kanthkumar told reporters in Hubballi on Wednesday.</p><p><strong>'Govt tried to suppress' </strong></p><p>Deputy Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, who along with other BJP leaders had participated in Tuesday's protest, charged that the Congress government tried to suppress job aspirants through the police by denying permission for their protest, and the permission was taken from the BJP itself.</p><p>"We don't have any intention to play politics. Students' leaders had approached us, as a nod for their protest was denied. We had planned a protest rally from Shrinagar Circle to Michigan Compound. Some students wanted the rally till Jubilee Circle, and therefore, they raised slogans against BJP leaders," he clarified. </p><p>Shaken by the protest by Gen-Z, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that 40,000 posts would be filled up, though he did not respond to previous protests and meetings. No measure was taken though the High Court had suggested to go for 94 per cent of recruitment, till the reservation matter for the remaining 6 per cent is settled. This government is just playing politics, or it might have gone bankrupt. CM should not tell lies and should not give wrong figures about recruitment, Bellad said.</p><p>As Siddaramaiah holds the finance portfolio also, he should get its approval to fill up all vacant posts. But he is telling lies about recruitment and is merely blaming the previous government. Rahul Gandhi cannot become a youth leader merely by wearing a T-shirt, but he should tell Siddaramaiah to fill the vacancies, Bellad noted.</p><p>BJP is supporting the students' demand, and will fight inside the House also. If the demands are not met, massive protests may take place in other major centres also, Bellad added.</p>