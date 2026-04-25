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Karnataka: Reinstate Naseer & Jabbar or face defeat, Muslim leaders warn Congress

Naseer Ahmed served as the Political Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Abdul Jabbar was the president of the KPCC minority cell.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 14:12 IST
India NewspoliticsCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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