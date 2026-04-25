Karnataka: Reinstate Naseer & Jabbar or face defeat, Muslim leaders warn Congress

<p>Mandya: Muslim religious leaders, on Saturday, warned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bypoll-sabotage-row-congress-boots-out-mlc-abdul-jabbar-over-anti-party-activities-3968827">Congress </a>that it would be taught a "fitting lesson" in future elections if Naseer Ahmed and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-not-allow-expelled-mlc-abdul-jabbar-to-return-to-congress-party-leader-ayub-pailwan-3974895">Abdul Jabbar</a> are not reinstated to their previous positions.</p><p>Naseer Ahmed served as the Political Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Abdul Jabbar was the president of the KPCC minority cell. The duo was reportedly removed from their posts following the recent by-election in Davangere South constituency.</p><p><strong>Arbitrary removal</strong></p><p>Addressing a press conference in Mandya, religious leader Abdul Khadir Ahmed alleged that the leaders were sacked abruptly without any notice or internal inquiry. “The Congress removed them even before the counting of votes was done, based on baseless allegations that they did not campaign for the Congress candidate, Samarth Mallikarjun. This is a direct insult to our community," he said.</p><p>He accused the Congress of treating the Muslims like ‘slaves’. “In the 2023 election, the Congress convinced us that the BJP is anti-Muslim and took our votes to assume power in Karnataka. Now, they are discarding our leaders without a second thought. We are surprised that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has remained silent on such a grave injustice,” Khadir added.</p>.Karnataka: Congress has crossed 'red line', warn Muslim religious leaders .<p><strong>Davangere factor</strong></p><p>The leaders pointed out that the Muslims have consistently supported the family of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, despite the presence of over 80,000 community voters in Davangere. </p><p>"Father, son, and daughter-in-law have all enjoyed power in Davangere. Was it wrong of us to ask for an opportunity for a member of our community this time? They could have promised an opportunity next time, instead of acting out of spite," they argued.</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p>Sending a message to the state Congress leadership, the religious leaders stated that the community is now ‘mature’ and ‘politically aware’. </p><p>“We do not believe that the Congress is our only option. Every party needs us, and we are no longer willing to be used as a vote-bank. If the party leaders do not rectify this, they will face the consequences in the next polls,” they warned.</p><p>Mufti Rizwan Ahmed, Zabeeulla Imam, and other community leaders were present at the press meet.</p>