Karnataka: Relatives suspect vaccine effect after boy dies; docs term it 'most unlikely'

Hubballi: Relatives of a boy, who breathed his last a day after receiving pentavalent vaccination, suspected on Thursday that adverse effect of the vaccine may be the reason behind his death. However, doctors stated that complications due to vaccine after 24 hours of administering the vaccine are most unlikely.

A two years and five months old boy Dhruva who was staying with his grandparents at Taj Nagar in the City had received vaccination at the Anganawadi centre on Wednesday. The boy collapsed on Thursday afternoon. He was rushed to a private clinic, and was shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) where he was declared brought dead.

The boy's grandfather Jattappa stated that the boy was healthy and he suddenly collapsed after having food on Thursday afternoon. "We don't know what to say. We think vaccines were the cause," he said.