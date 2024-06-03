Karnataka released 81.33 TMC ft Cauvery water to TN during 2023-24 water year

In the June 2020-May 2021 cycle, 211.34 TMC feet of Cauvery water (34 TMC feet excess) had reached TN.

And, Tamil Nadu received 273TMC feet of Cauvery water (95.75TMC feet excess) from Karnataka between June 2019 to May 2020.

During this water year (June 2023-May 2024), Karnataka could not release 95.92 TMC ft of the allocated 177 TMC ft of water.

In 2023, the water level at the KRS dam was 113.44 feet against a maximum level of 124.8 feet; Kabini was 2,282.73 feet; Hemavathi was 2,915.05 feet; and Harangi dam was 2,858.65 feet.

This was because, the State received 25% deficit South West Monsoon rainfall from June to September 2023, including 27 per cent deficit rainfall in South Interior Karnataka including the Cauvery River basin.

The State received 38 per cent deficit North East Monsoon showers from October to December 2023 including 31 per cent deficit rainfall in South Interior Karnataka including the Cauvery basin. As many as 223 taluks were declared drought-hit.

At the end of the water year on May 31 2024, the water level at Krishna Raja Sagar Reservoir was 83.90 feet as against its capacity of 124.8 feet. It had 12.61 TMC feet (26 per cent of its gross capacity) of water as against its gross capacity of 49.45 TMC feet.

The water level at Kabini dam was 2,260.53 feet as against its capacity of 2,284 feet. It had 7.53 TMC feet (39 per cent) as against its capacity of 19.52 TMC feet.

At Hemavathi dam the water level was 2,880.58 feet as against its capacity of 2,922 feet. It had 9.90 TMC feet (27 per cent) as against its capacity of 37.10 TMC feet.

At Harangi dam the water level was 2824.11 feet as against its capacity of 2859 feet. It had 3.04 TMC feet (36 per cent) as against its capacity of 8.50 TMC feet.