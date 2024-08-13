Karnataka released Cauvery water only after its reservoirs were full : Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Insisting that excess Cauvery water came from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday said that the upper riparian state released water only after its reservoirs became full and not according to the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT)'s direction.
In the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee chaired by its chairperson Vineed Gupta, Karnataka argued that since excess water flowed to Tamil Nadu, the same water should be adjusted against stipulated flows in the subsequent period.
Karnataka also said that as on August 11 the cumulative flow at Biligundlu was 153.802 tmc feet of water as against the stipulated flow of 56.73 tmc feet of water. The excess flow at Biligundlu shall be adjusted against stipulated flows in the subsequent periods, the state said.
Favourable rainfall will continue to strike a balance during the monsoon so that farmers of both states will be benefited, Karnataka stated in the meeting.
Tamil Nadu said that excess flow recorded at Biligundlu was due to the surplus from the Cauvery basin major reservoirs in Karnantaka. This time Karnataka has released water only when its reservoirs are full, the neighbouring state said.
CWDT's final order clearly states that one week's deficiency should be compensated for in the subsequent week. Karnataka should not wait till their reservoirs are filled and then release the surplus, Tamil Nadu demanded.
The CWRC, which reviewed the current rainfall and reservoir storage situation in Cauvery basin, did not pass any order.
Published 13 August 2024, 13:11 IST