<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Panchayat Raj Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> on Tuesday said the government released an additional Rs 72 crore to mitigate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drinking-water">drinking water</a> shortage in rural areas. This brings the total allocation for drinking water-related works to Rs 208.67 crore since March this year.</p><p>In a statement, Priyank said that the money was being utilized for emergency drinking water projects as well as to clear pending payments of works previously approved. </p><p>"Karnataka is fundamentally a semi-arid region. During summer, existing water sources dry up and the yield of borewells decreases, causing significant hardship to the public," he said.</p>.Karnataka govt allocates Rs 45 crore to tackle water woes in summer.<p>Under this grant, district administrations have been directed to prioritize increasing water availability by flushing and deepening existing borewells. In locations where water sources are unavailable, permission has been granted to hire private borewells on a rental basis or to supply water via tankers. </p><p>He added that in unavoidable circumstances, directives have been issued to drill new borewells based on geologist reports and to install necessary pipelines and pumping machinery.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Priyank met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, to discuss the drinking water shortage in Kalaburagi.</p><p>"There's a drinking water problem in Kalaburagi city, Afzalpur and Aland where a drought is looming. We need Maharashtra to release water. So, I came with this request to Shivakumar," Priyank, who is the minister in charge of Kalaburagi, said.</p>