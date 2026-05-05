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Karnataka releases extra Rs 72 crore to mitigate drinking water crisis in rural areas

Priyank said that in unavoidable circumstances, directives have been issued to drill new borewells based on geologist reports and to install necessary pipelines and pumping machinery.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPriyank Khargedrinking water

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