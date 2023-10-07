Karnataka: Relieve transferred teachers immediately, headmasters told

Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's note in relieving teachers who have been transferred, the School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa issued an order directing the headmasters to let go of the teachers.
According to the sources, this was one of the issues discussed and led to heated arguments between the ministers during the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.
As told by the sources, some ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, were resisting to relieve the teachers who have been transferred during the general transfers concluded recently stating that there will be no teachers if they are relieved.
However, Minister Madhu Bangarappa made them realise that the government has appointed 43,000 guest teachers to fill the gap wherever there is a vacancy created because of the transfers.
Soon after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister issued a note to the Principal Secretary of the School Education and Literacy department asking to direct the officials concerned to relieve the transferred teachers as soon as the guest teachers report to work.
According to the sources, the department cannot pay salaries to some teachers, who have been transferred in the general transfer counselling, as they are not relieved and reported to the school where they have been transferred.