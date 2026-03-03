Menu
india
karnataka

Karnataka renews Uber's transport aggregator permit

The permit excludes bike-based ride services.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 16:47 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 16:47 IST
Karnataka News

