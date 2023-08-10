Karnataka: Report to spell out plans to check plastic pollution in 11 taluks

In a significant step to protect coastal Karnataka from plastic pollution, the Forest Department will soon prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Rs 840-crore Blue Economy project supported by the World Bank.

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre met the World Bank officials in this regard.

He directed his officials to come up with the DPR for 11 taluks in the coastal areas.

“The 317-km coastal area is seeing 50 tonnes of plastic waste which has threatened marine life. Plastic will also have a disastrous effect on human life and the entire ecosystem of the planet. The project seems to address this problem,” Khandre said.