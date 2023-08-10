Karnataka: Report to spell out plans to check plastic pollution in 11 taluks

In a significant step to protect coastal Karnataka from plastic pollution, the Forest Department will soon prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Rs 840-crore Blue Economy project supported by the World Bank.
Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre met the World Bank officials in this regard.
He directed his officials to come up with the DPR for 11 taluks in the coastal areas.
“The 317-km coastal area is seeing 50 tonnes of plastic waste which has threatened marine life. Plastic will also have a disastrous effect on human life and the entire ecosystem of the planet. The project seems to address this problem,” Khandre said.
In a note issued to the media, the minister said the project aims to ensure “no amount or at least that the minimum amount of plastic enters the sea” besides cleaning up the existing plastic in the sea.
“The usage of plastic, in particular the single-use plastic, is reduced to the lowest minimum,” the note said.
Most of the plastic is entering the sea through rivers, rivulets and streams and storm and sewage drains. The project, the note said, will focus on the area from which most of the plastic comes. Incentivising fishermen to remove plastic from the sea is among the features of the project.
To prevent plastic from reaching the sea, the project involves vegetation walls (grass, shrubs, reedy bamboo planted at close spacing) with mesh-like features up to about six feet height from the ground in all the boundaries of lagoons, creeks, streams and other water bodies draining into the sea.
The minister said that 70% of the project cost will be met through a loan from the World Bank while the remaining will be borne by the state government.