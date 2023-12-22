Karnataka resolves to complete housing projects pending since 2015-18

Briefing media after the meeting, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Housing minister, said that the government, however, needs Rs 6,170 crore to complete the said number of houses pending since 2015-18. Claiming this as the 6th guarantee by the government, the minister said, “Some beneficiaries have paid a nominal amount, some paid half. The tender has also been called and the houses are already under consideration. Now we will complete the process and handover the houses.”