Karnataka resolves to complete housing projects pending since 2015-18

Bengaluru: The state Cabinet on Thursday resolved to complete the housing projects, pending since 2015-18, and release Rs 500 crore in the first phase for the same.
The government announced the completion of construction of 48,766 houses by February 2024 and the rest by next two years. The total houses pending under the scheme were 1,80,253.
Briefing media after the meeting, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Housing minister, said that the government, however, needs Rs 6,170 crore to complete the said number of houses pending since 2015-18. Claiming this as the 6th guarantee by the government, the minister said, “Some beneficiaries have paid a nominal amount, some paid half. The tender has also been called and the houses are already under consideration. Now we will complete the process and handover the houses.”
He added that even the cost needs to be paid by the beneficiaries will be reduced from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 1 lakh. “The total cost per unit is Rs 7.5 lakh and the Union government gives Rs 1.5 lakh, but it charges Rs 1.32 lakh in the form of 18% GST. The chief minister will write to the Union Government requesting to waive the GST,” said the minister.
About 1.80 lakh houses sanctioned between 2015 and 2018 are stuck at various stages of construction as beneficiaries were unable to pay their share.
“Since 2018, not a single house could be sanctioned,” the minister said.