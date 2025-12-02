Menu
Karnataka: Retired bank employee loses Rs 21 lakh after clicking on deceptive ad

In a complaint, H Raghuram Shetty (72) said he saw an advertisement on Facebook on November 28 claiming to offer special cards and benefits for retired nationalised bank employees.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 07:26 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 07:26 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeFraud

