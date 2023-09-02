Karnataka revenue dept gets set to prepare second list of drought-hit taluks

Even as the Revenue department is finalising a list of taluks to be declared drought-hit by September 4, the department in parallel, is making preparations for identifying a second list of drought-hit taluks.
As per the current estimates, at least 100 taluks are expected to be declared drought-hit in the first list, soon after which the state will send a drought memorandum to the Centre, detailing the losses suffered by the farmers.
At a recent Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on disaster management, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda asked the officials to ensure that the ground-truthing data from all the surveyed taluks was ready for drought declaration.
"I have also asked the officials to prepare proposals for drought relief to be considered by the Cabinet Sub-Committee," the minister told DH, adding that he had also asked them to prepare an additional list of taluks, which have now become eligible for ground-truthing. "So that more taluks that now meet the requirements of the guidelines of the Central government can also be declared as drought-hit taluks in the second list," he said.
Officials in the Revenue department said they would get an estimate of the losses suffered by farmers as soon as the ground-truthing data was ready. "Ground-truthing has happened for 113 taluks. About 15,500 villages have been surveyed. Work is completed and reports have started to come in," a source said.