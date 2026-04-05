<p>A team of sleuths of Lokayukta, on Saturday, arrested revenue inspector Chandrappa, while he was taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a doctor for fixing the boundary around the his land at Naganur village of the taluk,</p>.<p>According to Lokayukta, Doctor Umesh Hiremath owned land bearing survey number 158 of Naganur village. After the approval for single-site settlement was received from the Davangere Harihar Urban Development Authority (DHUDA), the people of the neighboring land had objected to it.</p>.<p>Due to this, Umesh had submitted an application to the taluk office for fixing the boundary around the land.</p>.Impostors posing as Lokayukta inspector try to cheat Udupi CMC Revenue Inspector.<p>Revenue inspector went to the doctor's private hospital and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to submit a report to DHUDA on March 18. Umesh had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta on March 21.</p>.<p>Acting on tip-off, a team of Lokayukta police led by DySP Kalavati raided the revenue inspector's office while he was accepting bribe from the doctor at the taluk office and took him into custody.</p>