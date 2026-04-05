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Karnataka revenue inspector caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from doctor

A team of Lokayukta police led by DySP Kalavati raided the revenue inspector's office while he was accepting bribe from the doctor at the taluk office and took him into custody.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 18:59 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 18:59 IST
India NewsKarnatakabribeLokayuktabribery

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