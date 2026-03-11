Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka reviewing policy on ‘water, energy guzzling’ data centres

However, new technologies have come that involve using treated water at data centres, Priyank said.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 06:46 IST
Karntaka NewsPriyank KhargeData centre

Follow us on :

Follow Us