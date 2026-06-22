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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Ride gets bumpier for RTCs as West Asia crisis drives up prices

The corporations require spare parts, petrochemical products, liquid urea, aluminium sheets, lubricants and rubber for tyre retreading.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:44 IST
Karnataka NewsWest AsiaRTCs

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