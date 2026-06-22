Karnataka: Ride gets bumpier for RTCs as West Asia crisis drives up prices

<p>Hubballi: The 3 state-run road transport corporations (RTCs) in Karnataka are under immense financial pressure due to the rise by an average of 20% in prices of materials required for bus operations as a result of the US-Iran conflict. Add to this, the rise in diesel rates by Rs 8 per litre. </p>.<p>The corporations require spare parts, petrochemical products, liquid urea, aluminium sheets, lubricants and rubber for tyre retreading.</p>.<p>Following the conflict, supply of these materials has been disrupted, leading to a sharp increase in prices.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)</a> sources, the prices of several raw materials increased by 10% to 30%.</p>.India diversifies LPG imports during West Asia conflict as OMCs absorb price shock.<p>Earlier, the corporation spent around Rs 45 crore per month on the materials. Now, it incurs an additional expenditure of Rs 9 crore. Sources said the corporation spent an extra Rs 50 lakh on fuel a month. </p>.<p>Overall, monthly expenditure has risen to around Rs 225 crore from Rs 205 crore earlier, in just 3 months.</p>.<p>Officials of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) said buses of the corporation consume about 3.24 lakh litres of diesel a day.</p>.<p>Its monthly fuel expenditure has increased from Rs 85.53 crore to Rs 93.31 crore, resulting in an additional burden of nearly Rs 8 crore. </p>.<p>According to North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) officials, the corporation is spending an additional Rs 9 crore on fuel every month, taking its fuel bill to Rs 88 crore. </p>.<p>Earlier, it spent around Rs 8 crore per month on spare parts and other materials. Now, it has to spend an additional Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore on these items.</p>.AI fuels India's next data centre boom; pipeline crosses 8.3 GW: Report.<p>The three corporations together require around 8,000 types of materials and spare parts, procured through a tender process.</p>.<p>Suppliers source these materials both domestically and through imports. Of these, 550 to 600 items are required regularly. However, the conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages and price escalation.</p>.<p>The corporations generally procure materials well in advance, with contracts often covering requirements for up to a year. Tenders are floated and suppliers quote their rates. However, officials said supply has been affected for the past four months due to the conflict. </p>.<p>NWKRTC managing director Priyanga M said several suppliers have been unable to supply materials at rates quoted earlier because of the steep rise in prices. As a result, some suppliers have stopped deliveries. The corporation has floated fresh tenders with revised rates.</p>.<p>She said the corporation was procuring spare parts from various sources, including government agencies and private suppliers, to ensure uninterrupted fleet operations. The prices of computers have also increased, she said.</p>