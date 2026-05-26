Karnataka river tragedy: Another body recovered in Bhatkal, death toll rises to 11

<p>Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada district): The death toll in Bhatkal river tragedy has reached 11 after the body of missing Madev Jattappa Naik (52) was found at the mouth of Thattehakklu river on Monday morning.</p><p>On Sunday, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with expert divers, had recovered 10 bodies from the river, including Madev's wife. A group of 14 people from Shirali village in the taluk were swept away by strong currents while attempting to collect clamps. Of which, 11 people, all relatives, died while three were rescued by the locals.</p><p>"All bodies have been recovered. A total of 11 bodies have been recovered and post-mortems have been conducted. Three people who required further treatment had been shifted to Udupi, and one among them has recovered and returned home," Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, Deepan M N told reporters here.</p>.Will Congress spring a surprise in Karnataka? All eyes on Delhi as CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi, top brass.<p>The bodies of all 11 people have been cremated at their farms at Sharadahole Padushirali on Monday morning.</p><p>Meanwhile, District Minister Mankal Vaidya visited the families of the deceased and offered his condolences. He assured them of all possible help to the bereaved families. The district administration has set up a relief camp to provide immediate assistance to the families.</p><p>The minister said that he would take up the complete responsibility of the education of the children who lost their parents in the tragedy.</p>