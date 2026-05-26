Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka river tragedy: Another body recovered in Bhatkal, death toll rises to 11

On Sunday, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with expert divers, had recovered 10 bodies from the river, including Madev's wife.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 06:10 IST
Karnataka NewsbhatkalRiver

Follow us on :

Follow Us