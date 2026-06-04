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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Road expansion leads to tree felling along highway

Officials said several trees had been planted about eight to 10 years ago along both sides of National Highway-50 as part of a green initiative.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 18:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHungund taluk

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