Karnataka: Road expansion leads to tree felling along highway

<p>Hungund: Hundreds of green trees that once lined the stretch from Kadagihalla to Ilkal on the outskirts of the town along the national highway have been cut down in the name of development.</p>.<p>Officials said several trees had been planted about eight to 10 years ago along both sides of National Highway-50 as part of a green initiative. However, in the past week, a large number of these trees, including neem, banyan and rosewood (teak) have been felled using machines.</p>.Karnataka: Trekker with acute knee pain rescued atop Gadaikallu.<p>Environmentalists have expressed objection, stating that the trees had been providing shelter to birds and animals as well as much-needed shade along the highway. They criticised the move, saying destruction of greenery in the name of development is unjustified.</p>.<p>Forest Department official Jayavardhan Talawar said the trees were cut as they were obstructing the expansion work of the Hyderabad–Panaji four-lane highway project and the authorities concerned had obtained the necessary permissions for the tree felling.</p>