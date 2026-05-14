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Karnataka: Rs 2,384 cr fake Input Tax Credit fraud busted; 2 held

The arrested suspects have been identified as Saleemulla Baig, 49, and Hassain Baig, 35.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 20:51 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaCrime

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