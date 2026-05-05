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Karnataka: RTC employees protest demanding arrears, pay hike

The strike was spearheaded by the Karnataka State Transport Employees’ League.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:12 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 00:12 IST
Karnataka Newsprotestrtcpay hike

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