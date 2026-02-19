Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka RTC union stand firm on protest despite govt assurance

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the four corporations has called for a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest, bringing in workers from across the state to protest at Freedom Park.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 08:57 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us