Karnataka rural services hit as PDOs begin 5-day protest

The Karnataka State Panchayat Development Officers’ (PDO) Welfare Association, on Wednesday, launched a five-day statewide non-cooperation movement over their long-pending demand for upgrading them to ‘B’ grade from ‘B’ grade junior cadre.
Association president Raju Vaarad told DH that as part of this agitation, several PDOs exited from official Telegram and WhatsApp groups, besides absenting from meetings physically or through Google meet and video conferences on Wednesday itself.
Essential services
“The Association has decided to keep only essential services operational, but shut all online services. The PDOs have stopped issuing e-swattu certificates,” he said and added that the protest was likely to affect services in all gram panchayats.
3 stages
“Our non-cooperation movement is divided into three stages – first we will be absenting from work for next five days, then we will hold protest in front of zilla panchayats. In the third stage, we will launch ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest and the PDOs will hold an indefinite strike at Freedom Park,” he said.
Though the Association had decided to protest from September 5 itself, it was deferred for two months after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge promised to look into the demands.
RDPR commissioner Priyanka Francis told DH that as of now, the department had not received any complaint about services being affected in the state, from any of the ZP chief executive officers on Wednesday.
However, RDPR sources said services had been partially affected due to the strike.