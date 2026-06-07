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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka | Sandalwood cultivation drops as tree theft mounts

Despite initial enthusiasm, rising thefts and a lack of government support have discouraged growers from taking up sandalwood cultivation.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:48 IST
KarnatakaSandalwood Trees

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