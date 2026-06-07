Karnataka | Sandalwood cultivation drops as tree theft mounts

<p>Davangere: Following a surge in sandalwood theft and weak enforcement, cultivation in Karnataka, the country’s largest producer, has declined over the past two years.</p>.<p>Srinivasapur in Kolar district, which accounts for over 70% of sandalwood sapling supply, is set to distribute only about 40,000 seedlings this year, compared to around one lakh in 2023–24 and 2024-25.</p>.<p>According to official data, sandalwood is being grown on 4,699 hectares in 24 districts. </p>.<p>In 2001–02, the state government, for the first time, allowed farmers to grow sandalwood. Until then, they were naturally grown in forests and on private lands. Over the past two decades, farmers have cultivated sandalwood trees, but illegal felling has remained rampant in both farmlands and forests. </p>.<p>In the past five years, 811 thefts were registered by the Forest Department and 417 by the police, says K Amaranarayana, president of the Akhila Karnataka Srigandha and Vana Krishi Belegarara Sangha. However, convictions have been secured in only three police cases and none in Forest Department cases. He added that many growers and officials are unaware of the proper procedure. As a result, complaints are often filed with the Forest Department instead of the police, leading to delays or a lack of progress in several cases. </p>.<p>Despite initial enthusiasm, rising thefts and a lack of government support have discouraged growers from taking up sandalwood cultivation. </p>.<p>Dinesh Upparigenahalli, a grower from Chitradurga, said the Forest Department has neither consulted farmers nor ensured an adequate supply of quality seedlings.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | A calming balm for Karnataka's plantation growers .<p>He added that since sandalwood is not treated as a farm produce, growers are ineligible for crop loans and government insurance schemes.</p>.<p>He pointed out that growers are forced to pay Rs 60–Rs 80 per seedling in private nurseries, compared to Rs 6 per seedling fixed by the department. There is also no official guidance on cultivation practices.</p>.<p>Principal Chief Conservator of Forests B P Ravi told DH that seedlings are given only to the registered growers. Many are not registered. It can be grown in any part of the state. The local environment and geographical conditions are vital for good yield. Channagiri, Kolar, Kollegal, Shikaripur, Hassan and other regions in the state are suitable for cultivation. Admitting that the conviction rate in sandalwood smuggling or illicit cutting cases is poor, he said, “We have no power to punish the guilty. Even complainants must follow-up cases.”</p>.<p>Ashok Reddy, in charge of a sandalwood nursery said that saplings from Srinivasapur are supplied to many districts including Tumakuru, Raichur, Hassan and Shivamogga.</p>