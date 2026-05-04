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Karnataka: Sandur residents demand MoEF not to gloss over mining hazards

In particular, the Parishath raised concern over the characterisation of 'a number of violations' as 'minor' violations in the inspection report.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 23:54 IST
Karnataka NewsPollutionSandurmining activities

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