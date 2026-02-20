Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Sangolli Rayanna statue desecrated on outskirts of Belagavi

Some fluid resembling like black ink was poured on the statue.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 19:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 19:44 IST
India NewsKarnatakaBelagaviSangolli Rayannasangolli rayanna statue

Follow us on :

Follow Us