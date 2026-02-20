<p>Belagavi: A incident of statue of Sangolli Rayanna installed on the Belagavi-Khanapur road at Peeranwadi cross on the outskirts of the city has come to the fore late night on Thursday. </p><p>Some fluid resembling like black ink was poured on the statue. After the incident came to the fore, a tense situation arose. </p>.Karnataka: Clashes between two groups over community hall construction .<p>The statue had been installed in the midst of the road and traffic movement was round the clock. </p><p>Belagavi Rural police visited the spot and were inquiring.</p><p>More details were awaited.</p>