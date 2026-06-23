Karnataka: SBUDA unveils long-term plan to transform Shivamogga, Bhadravathi

<p>Shivamogga: The Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Urban Development Authority (SBUDA) has drawn up plans to develop Shivamogga and Bhadravathi on par with cities in developed countries, in co-ordination with various government departments.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, SBUDA Chairperson H S Sundaresh said rapid urbanisation, increasing traffic congestion, and projected population growth over the next three to four decades had necessitated comprehensive urban planning. </p><p>Experts will be invited to prepare modern and sustainable development plans aimed at improving the quality of life while ensuring orderly urban expansion.</p>.<p>Sundaresh said consultations had already been held with senior district-level officials from the Agriculture, Revenue and Forest departments, along with officials of the City Corporation, business leaders, elected representatives and voluntary organisations. Suggestions received during these interactions have been incorporated into the planning process, he added.</p>.<p>He said SBUDA, with public participation, has prepared schemes to enhance the appearance of major roads and important locations within its jurisdiction. </p><p>The plans focus on increasing green cover, improving cleanliness and aesthetics, and reducing traffic congestion. Funds have already been earmarked, and efforts will be made to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe, he said.</p>.<p>The Authority has also prepared an action plan for developing selected parks on the city outskirts, with work already underway.</p>.<p>As part of its green cover initiative, SBUDA will initially release Rs one crore to the Forest Department. Suitable sites will be identified for tree planting and maintenance over three years. The Forest Department will plant and nurture the saplings before handing them over to the City Corporation.</p>.<p><strong>New residential complex</strong></p>.<p>The SBUDA chairperson said a proposal has been submitted to the government for constructing a residential complex comprising 1,200 housing units in a G+7 format on land already identified by the authority. Construction will begin once approval is received, he said.</p>.<p>Referring to the proposed residential layout at Gopishettikoppa, he said farmers had offered 104 acres for development. Landowners of 32 acres have already signed a 50:50 development agreement with SBUDA, and work is expected to commence within the next few months.</p>.<p>SBUDA Commissioner B R Manjunath, Praveen Kumar and others were present.</p>.<p><strong>Civic facilities to improve</strong></p>.<p>SBUDA has identified 15 lakes for development and will begin works, including protective fencing, after encroachments are cleared and the water bodies are handed over by departments concerned.</p>.<p>Projects worth several crores of rupees are already under way. The Authority has earmarked Rs 15 crore for skywalks and escalators at major traffic circles, Rs 8 crore for statues of eminent personalities and Rs 5 crore for surveillance cameras to improve safety and reduce accidents. Measures to strengthen plastic waste management are also being prioritised.</p>