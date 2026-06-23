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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: SBUDA unveils long-term plan to transform Shivamogga, Bhadravathi

Experts will be invited to prepare modern and sustainable development plans aimed at improving the quality of life while ensuring orderly urban expansion.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:31 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:31 IST
Karnataka NewsshivamoggaUrban Development

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