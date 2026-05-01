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Karnataka: SC internal quota won't apply for recruitment exams already held

The minister explained that the previous Government Order (GO) issued on April 27 will be withdrawn and a new order will soon be issued.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:28 IST
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