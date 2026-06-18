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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: School roof blown off in storm in Hubballi rural

A sudden storm struck around 4:45 pm on Monday, blown off the roof of five classrooms.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:51 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballi

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