Karnataka: School roof blown off in storm in Hubballi rural

<p>Hubballi: The tin-sheet roof of a government higher primary school building in Bandiwad village of Hubballi rural taluk was blown away by strong winds and heavy rain on Monday evening. Officials from the School Education Department and the Taluk Panchayat visited the school on Tuesday to assess the damage.</p>.<p>A sudden storm struck around 4:45 pm on Monday, blown off the roof of five classrooms. Fortunately, students had already left for their homes when the incident occurred, hence no untoward incident reported. </p>.<p>Due to the force of the wind and rain, parts of the stone wall and cement structure were broken down and damaged, along with learning materials, benches, and important documents.</p>.<p>According to the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), the school has 220 students from LKG to Class 8. The building is very old, and metal sheet roofing had been installed about five to six years ago. The committee has repeatedly requested authorities to construct a new school building.</p>.<p>Officials, including DDPI Umesh Bommakkanavar, the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and others inspected the site. The DDPI has directed authorities to submit a report on the building’s structural condition and safety. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the report.</p>