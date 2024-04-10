Karnataka second PUC results: Mysuru district rank drops to 17th place, but passing percentage improves

Mysuru: Mysuru district has dropped to 17th position across Karnataka in the second PUC results announced on Wednesday, compared to 13th position last year. However the passing percentage of number of students who appeared for exam has improved to 83.13 per cent this year, compared to 79.89 per cent last year.

Mysuru district had stood at the 17th position in 2022 too, however, with the passing percentage of 64.45 per cent.

However, it has three state toppers including two from Science stream and one from Commerce. K H Urvish Prashanth of Adichunchangiri PU College, Kuvempunagar; and Jahnavi Tumkur Gururaj of RVPB PU College on KRS road, Metagalli have secured second highest of 597 marks in the state in Science stream. Swati Bhat of Sadvidya composite PU College has secured fourth highest of 594 marks in the state in the Commerce stream.

Hassan district too has dropped to 13th position with the passing percentage of 85.83 per cent this year, from 7th position last year with the passing percentage of 83.14 per cent. It was also in the 13th position, with a passing percentage of 67.28 per cent in 2022.

Chamarajnagar district too has dropped to 14th position with the passing percentage of 84.99 per cent, compared to 12th position with passing percentage of 81.92 per cent last year. It stood at the 18th position with a passing percentage of 63.02 per cent in 2022.

Mandya district has dropped to 24th position, with a passing percentage of 80.56 per cent compared to 20th position, with a pass percentage of 77.47 per cent last year. It stood at the 29th position, with a pass percentage of 58.77 per cent in 2022.

However, the passing percentages of all four districts have improved compared to the last two years and even pre-covid period of 2020. In 2020, the passing percentage was 67.98 per cent in Mysuru district; 69.29 per cent in Chamarajnagar district; 63.82 per cent in Mandya district; and 70.18 per cent in Hassan district.

In fact, the over all passing percentage of students who appeared for the second PU exam this year in the state has improved to 84.59 per cent compared to 78.97 per cent last year.